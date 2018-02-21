People Behaving Badly: Peninsula driver crackdown

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — You probably don’t need a bunch of police officers on motorcycles to remind you to do the right thing behind the wheel.
However, if you do come upon them, you might want to exercise an extra dose of common sense.
Otherwise, you could end up in the spotlight of people behaving badly.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
