Police: 5th grader planned to harm specific students at Santa Cruz school

By Published: Updated:

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — A elementary school student in Santa Cruz was arrested after police say he was planning to harm other students.

At around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to Bayview Elementary School regarding a student’s aggressive behavior in the classroom.

Police say the 11-year-old boy physically acted out causing concern.

The teacher followed protocol and took the other students out of the classroom as they waited for police to arrive.

The student then barricaded himself in the classroom.

When officers arrived, they were able to detain the student.

Police removed him from the school and transported him to a care facility.

According to police, further investigation revealed the 5th-grade student planned to harm specific students.

The student’s family is cooperating with investigators and school administrators.

Santa Cruz Police recovered and secured a firearm from the child’s home.

The police department worked with school administrators to provide notification of the incident to parents and staff.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s