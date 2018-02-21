Police: 5th grader planned to harm specific students at Santa Cruz school

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — A elementary school student in Santa Cruz was arrested after police say he was planning to harm other students.

At around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to Bayview Elementary School regarding a student’s aggressive behavior in the classroom.

Police say the 11-year-old boy physically acted out causing concern.

The teacher followed protocol and took the other students out of the classroom as they waited for police to arrive.

The student then barricaded himself in the classroom.

When officers arrived, they were able to detain the student.

Police removed him from the school and transported him to a care facility.

According to police, further investigation revealed the 5th-grade student planned to harm specific students.

The student’s family is cooperating with investigators and school administrators.

Santa Cruz Police recovered and secured a firearm from the child’s home.

The police department worked with school administrators to provide notification of the incident to parents and staff.

