SUNNYVALE (KRON) — A man has been arrested for exposing himself to kids during their gymnastics practice in Sunnyvale, police said.

Police arrested 26-year-old Richard Salcida at around 6:36 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sunnyvale Community Center, located at 550 E. Remington Ave. Parents say they saw Salcida expose himself to the children and called 911.

Officers caught up with Salcida as he was leaving the area.

“Salcida had prior arrests for similar acts in cities in Santa Clara County. He was recently released from jail after serving time for a conviction of indecent exposure,” police said on Facebook.

Salcida was placed on probation and is required to register as a sex offender.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on the following charges:

Probation Violation (Penal Code 1203.2)

Lewd conduct in public (Penal Code 647(a))

Public intoxication (Penal Code 647(f))

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (408)-730-7120.

