Traffic Alert: Motorcycle accident blocking lanes on Interstate 80

(KRON) The two left lanes of westbound Interstate 80 in Pinole at Pinole Valley Road are blocked due to a motorcycle accident
The crash was reported at 5:45 a.m. and involved a white sedan and a black motorcycle. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and is down in the roadway.
Drive times have reached one hour to make it from Vallejo past the crash scene.
**HOT SPOT**
Delays building through #Pinole
Motorcycle Accident WB 80 at Pinole Valley Rd
Two left lane closed, jammed from #Rodeo pic.twitter.com/6FmVf51lbc
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 21, 2018
- SWARM OF SMALL EARTHQUAKES RATTLE DANVILLE
- VIDEO: BAY AREA SEES RECORD-BREAKING LOW TEMPS, HAIL & SNOW
- SANTA CRUZ COUPLE CARJACKED AT GUNPOINT DURING MEXICO TRIP
- FBI JOINS IN SEARCH FOR MISSING 5-YEAR-OLD BOY
- ANGRY MOB BEATS RAPE, MURDER SUSPECTS TO DEATH
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE