Traffic Alert: Motorcycle accident blocking lanes on Interstate 80

By Published: Updated:

(KRON) The two left lanes of westbound Interstate 80 in Pinole at Pinole Valley Road are blocked due to a motorcycle accident

The crash was reported at 5:45 a.m. and involved a white sedan and a black motorcycle. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and is down in the roadway.
 Drive times have reached one hour to make it from Vallejo past the crash scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s