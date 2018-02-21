VIDEO: Can animals be treated with acupuncture?

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

MCCONNELLSBURG, Pennsylvania (WDVM) — Acupuncture has been around for centuries and no longer is it only for humans, but also pets at the McConnellsburg Veterinary Clinic.

Acupuncture has been helping out 10-year-old Oslo with his back and shoulder pain after he got hit by a car and lost his rear leg.

“We’re providing the body with its own way to heal,” said Dr. Jennifer Johnson.

Dr. Johnson became interested when the treatment personally helped her. She says all animals have precise locations on or near the surface of the body known as acupuncture points.

“You may notice a little jump in his skin or a little reaction from him and that’s actually a good response. We want to see a little response when we put the needle in,” she said.

These points, when stimulated, may produce changes in the body’s internal organs and functions. The doctor says acupuncture for pets is not all different from humans. It can help treat skin disease, seizures, vomiting, ear infections, even diarrhea.

“It’s not as simple as taking a pill and feeling better because what we’re doing is we’re asking the body to start regenerating and start helping itself,” she said.

She also says most animals experience little or no pain and while there may be some side effects, recommends about six treatments of acupuncture for pets to see improvement. For owner Wendy Estep, it’s a step towards wellness.

“Acupuncture is helping him come around quite a bit,” said Estep.

