MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee School for the Arts students are being hailed as heroes for saving a teacher’s life.

Last Monday, the period was almost over for a health careers class. Nearly every student in the class has an interest in pursuing a medical field, but suddenly their substitute teacher, Soula Hill, was in trouble.

“She was perfectly fine but then she started having trouble breathing,” said junior Queenie Zheng.

“She was hyperventilating, I could hear wheezing,” recalled freshman Katherine Hughes.

“Her lips were like turning blue,” said senior Johane Edmond.

Ms. Hill soon stopped breathing and fell unconscious. The kids didn’t panic. Instead, they sprang into action.

“Everyone just kind of took a role and took initiative,” said Edmond.

“We were all a bit scared but we had a job to do, keep her alive,” said Hughes.

The students divided the duties. Some helped Ms. Hill lay on the ground, another called 911 and others got help. One student was about to do CPR when the assistant principal arrived.

“Maybe just us being in health and knowing we have to help people no matter what, it just kind of like, it just happened automatically,” said Edmond.

School officials credit the kids with saving the woman’s life.

“It’s a true testament to who they are as students and who they are as people. It makes me feel proud to be their teacher,” said Assistant Principal Dr. Steve Marshall.

The teacher, Ms. Hill, is thankfully okay. She’s still at home recovering.

