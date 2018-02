MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

MENLO PARK (KRON) — A popular Menlo Park restaurant is preparing to close its doors.

The owners of The Oasis in Menlo Park announced on Wednesday on Facebook that after 60 years, they are shutting down Mar. 7.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford was in Menlo Park to explain why.

He also has reaction from patrons, some of whom have been going to The Oasis for decades.

Watch the above video to see Charles’ full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES