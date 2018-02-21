VIDEO: Students across US stage walkouts to protest gun violence

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

(AP) — Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walkouts to protest gun violence in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

The demonstrations took place Wednesday at schools from Maine to Arizona–and in Alameda. Some lasted 17 minutes in honor of the 17 people killed one week earlier at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Students at many of the protests called for stronger gun control and said they’re taking action to protect schools because Congress hasn’t.

Hundreds of students in Maryland left class to rally outside the U.S. Capitol, some carrying signs saying “Make Our Schools Safer.”

Students at Simon Kenton High School near Cincinnati marched around their school chanting “Never again.”

More walkouts are already being planned for March 14, a month after the Florida shooting.

School Walkout View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Several thousand people rallied outside the Florida Capitol building giving passionate pleas to legislators to pass tougher gun laws and pledging to vote out officials supported by the NRA. (Feb. 21) Demonstrators take part in a student protest for gun control legislation in front of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Demonstrators listen as the names of the victims of the Florida school shooting are read during a student protest for gun control legislation in front of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Demonstrators take part in a student protest for gun control legislation in front of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Sofia Hidalgo, 15, of Glenmont, Md., chants during a student protest for gun control legislation in front of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Sydney Acuff, 16, of Silver Spring, Md., center, screams during a student protest for gun control legislation in front of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Students gather on the steps of the old Florida Capitol protesting gun violence in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Students at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade counties in South Florida planned short walkouts Wednesday, the one week anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser) Millbrook High School students demonstrate against gun violence outside their school in Frederick County, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, following a school shooting in which over a dozen people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., one week ago. (Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star via AP) West Boca Raton Community High School students cheer after reaching Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Hundreds of students from the high school walked out Tuesday and made their way to the site of a school shooting about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away in a show of solidarity for bringing an end to gun violence. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) West Boca Raton Community High School students sophomore Leona Zaborsky, 16, right, and senior Julia Wheeler, 18, hug after reaching Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Hundreds of students walked out of the school Tuesday and made their way to the site of a school shooting about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away in a show of solidarity for bringing an end to gun violence. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Therese Gachnauer, center, a 18 year old senior from Chiles High School and Kwane Gatlin, right, a 19 year old senior from Lincoln High School, both in Tallahassee, join fellow students protesting gun violence on the steps of the old Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Students at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade counties in South Florida planned short walkouts Wednesday, the one week anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser) Gwendolyn Frantz, 17, of Kensington, Md., stands in front of the White House during a student protest for gun control, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES