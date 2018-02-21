VIRAL: ‘Hobby Lobby challenge’ takes over Twitter

(KRON/CNN) — A new viral photo trend is making waves on social media, and it’s making Hobby Lobby employees angry.

One image looks like a professional photo shoot in a garden, but it’s actually an impromptu shoot in Hobby Lobby’s plastic flower aisle.

It’s the latest viral trend, with elaborate floral photos lighting up Twitter feeds.

They’re calling it the “Hobby Lobby Challenge.”

Many of the craft store’s employees have tweeted their frustration with the disruptive trend.

They say people are climbing into the flower displays and re-arranging them just to get their pictures.

