VIRAL: ‘Shark whisperer’ catches 16-foot great white shark

(KRON) — A viral photo shows a 16-foot great white shark off the coast of South Carolina.

It was caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Hilton Head, South Carolina by a man who has come to be known as the shark whisperer.

Chip Michalove is a captain at a fishing boat charter service called Outcast Sport Fishing.

He posted the picture on his Facebook page.

The shark was so big he needed to call in help from another boater to tag it.

