WATCH: Police respond to report of dinosaur

By Published:

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) – Police in a Philadelphia suburb received an unusual report about a dinosaur on the loose.

But officers in East Lansdowne did not panic and took things in stride when they realized what was happening.

They posted a video to the department’s Facebook page showing Tyrannosaurus rex “taking their kid to school” on Tuesday.

“Police were dispatched to Melrose Ave and Emerson Ave for reports of a dinosaur on the loose. On location we observed a T-Rex taking their kid to school. No problem. Clear,” the East Lansdowne Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Officers concluded their report: “No problem. Clear.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s