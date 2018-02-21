Weather: showers possible across the Bay Area

By Published: Updated:

(KRON)  Here’s the latest update from the KRON4 Weather Center.

A couple of weak weather system will impact the region today though Thursday night with chances for a few showers and lowering snow levels.
Blustery conditions are likely on Thursday  with colder temperatures Friday morning.
Dry weather and slightly warmer daytime conditions are likely for the weekend with cooler, unsettled conditions potentially returning early next week.
Sunrise in San Francisco is at 6:51am. Sunset is at 5:55pm. 
 
Don’t forget you can always get the latest weather updates and traffic alerts with the KRON4 app.
Download it for free for Apple and Android devices.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s