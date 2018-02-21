Weather: showers possible across the Bay Area

(KRON) Here’s the latest update from the KRON4 Weather Center.

A couple of weak weather system will impact the region today though Thursday night with chances for a few showers and lowering snow levels.

Blustery conditions are likely on Thursday with colder temperatures Friday morning.

Dry weather and slightly warmer daytime conditions are likely for the weekend with cooler, unsettled conditions potentially returning early next week.



Sunrise in San Francisco is at 6:51am. Sunset is at 5:55pm.

Don’t forget you can always get the latest weather updates and traffic alerts with the KRON4 app.

Download it for free for Apple and Android devices.