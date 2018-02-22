2 dead after vehicle slams into Bay Point home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a home early Thursday morning in Bay Point.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported around 12:51 a.m. at 1 Wharf Drive, just off of Port Chicago Highway.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes was at the scene where she noticed skid marks on the road that showed the path the car took before crashing into a home.

Investigators are at the scene and working to determine the cause of the crash.

