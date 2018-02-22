3 men found dead in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Three men were found dead early Thursday morning in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers discovered the bodies around 4:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Page Street.

Responding officers performed live-saving procedures until paramedics arrived. Medics pronounced the three men dead at the scene.

Officers say foul play is not suspected.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES