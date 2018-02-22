3 men found dead in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Three men were found dead early Thursday morning in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.
According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers discovered the bodies around 4:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Page Street.
Responding officers performed live-saving procedures until paramedics arrived. Medics pronounced the three men dead at the scene.
Officers say foul play is not suspected.
- SWARM OF SMALL EARTHQUAKES RATTLE DANVILLE
- VIDEO: BAY AREA SEES RECORD-BREAKING LOW TEMPS, HAIL & SNOW
- SANTA CRUZ COUPLE CARJACKED AT GUNPOINT DURING MEXICO TRIP
- FBI JOINS IN SEARCH FOR MISSING 5-YEAR-OLD BOY
- ANGRY MOB BEATS RAPE, MURDER SUSPECTS TO DEATH
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE