Coast Guard helicopter makes emergency landing in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

(Photo: @philginsburgsf)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday morning in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

The helicopter landed in the park’s “Big Rec Field” located at Martin Luther King Jr Drive and 7th Avenue.

All normal scheduled practices and games in that area of the park have been canceled for the day.

The helicopter will remain there until mechanics can fix it.

No injuries were reported.

