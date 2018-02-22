Crews tackle blaze outside Dublin strip mall



DUBLIN (KRON)–Crews tackled a blaze outside a strip mall in Dublin early Thursday morning.

According to Alameda County Fire, the fire broke out around 5:07 a.m. near the rear of Custom Fireplace Patio & BBQ at 7111 Amador Plaza Road.

Crews knocked down the flames and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Breaking-firefighters kept fire to outside of bldg. van badly damaged. Amador. Dublin. BBQ business @kron4news pic.twitter.com/OJGOdoY4UY — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 22, 2018

Breaking-fire at shopping complex in Dublin off of amador. I just arrived to scene. Live in a few mins @kron4news pic.twitter.com/BsnO7top7n — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 22, 2018

