Crews tackle blaze outside Dublin strip mall

DUBLIN (KRON)–Crews tackled a blaze outside a strip mall in Dublin early Thursday morning.
According to Alameda County Fire, the fire broke out around 5:07 a.m. near the rear of Custom Fireplace Patio & BBQ at 7111 Amador Plaza Road.
Crews knocked down the flames and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Breaking-firefighters kept fire to outside of bldg. van badly damaged. Amador. Dublin. BBQ business @kron4news pic.twitter.com/OJGOdoY4UY
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 22, 2018
Breaking-fire at shopping complex in Dublin off of amador. I just arrived to scene. Live in a few mins @kron4news pic.twitter.com/BsnO7top7n
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 22, 2018
