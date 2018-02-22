Crews tackle blaze outside Dublin strip mall

By Published: Updated:


DUBLIN (KRON)–Crews tackled a blaze outside a strip mall in Dublin early Thursday morning.

According to Alameda County Fire, the fire broke out around 5:07 a.m. near the rear of Custom Fireplace Patio & BBQ at 7111 Amador Plaza Road. 

Crews knocked down the flames and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIE

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s