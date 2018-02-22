Disfigured cat due to mange up for adoption

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A disfigured cat will soon get a chance to be paired with a forever home.
Two-year-old Rogue suffered disfigurement on her ears due to a severe case of mange.
The female feline was brought to the Peninsula Humane Society as a stray in January, is now healthy, and is ready for a new home.
Rogue’s adoption fee is $80.
She is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.
