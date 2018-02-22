In-depth: Bay Area Westfield shopping centers evolving into malls of the future

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Across the country, shopping malls are boarding up.

In fact, just last summer, the Credit Suisse bank predicted, 20-to-25-percent of enclosed malls in the United States will close by 2022.

But malls are trying to beat this prediction by staying successful.

In part one of a two-part series, KRON4’s Dan Kerman takes a look at two Bay Area Westfield Shopping Centers, which have already taken steps to evolve into malls of the future.

Watch the above video to see Dan’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s