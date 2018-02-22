MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Across the country, shopping malls are boarding up.
In fact, just last summer, the Credit Suisse bank predicted, 20-to-25-percent of enclosed malls in the United States will close by 2022.
But malls are trying to beat this prediction by staying successful.
In part one of a two-part series, KRON4’s Dan Kerman takes a look at two Bay Area Westfield Shopping Centers, which have already taken steps to evolve into malls of the future.
Watch the above video to see Dan’s full report.
