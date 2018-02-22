INTERVIEW: Net neutrality rules to end Apr. 23

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The internet is set to change.

On Thursday, we learned when the change is set to happen.

Net neutrality is an Obama-era protection designed to keep the internet open and fair, prohibiting Internet providers like Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T from charging more for certain content, or slowing down the internet when they see fit.

In December, the Republican-led FCC voted along party lines to end net neutrality.

With us to make sense of this is Senior Technologist Jeremy Gillula from the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

That foundation is one of the leading nonprofits, defending civil liberties in this digital world.

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s