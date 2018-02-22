Julia Mancuso tries one of South Korea’s most popular sports

Olympic Zone Published: Updated:

The popularity of eSports is at an all-time high and it’s taking South Korea by storm. Julia Mancuso visits with a professional gamer to see what all the hype is about.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s