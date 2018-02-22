KRON4 Morning Buzz: Mavs launch probe after allegations of workplace misconduct



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz, reports of sexual harassment against the Dallas Mavericks and Warriors to visit DC children after White House invitation withdrawn.

The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.

Maverick’s owner Mark Cuban said he was “embarrassed … that it happened under my ownership, and it needs to be fixed.” The NBA said the Mavericks had made the league aware of the allegations against Ussery and Sneed and “we will closely monitor the independent investigation into this matter.”

And the Warriors have decided how to spend their free day in Washington D.C. before they take on the Wizards. The Warriors will take time to visit local children after President Trump disinvited the team from visiting the White House.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES