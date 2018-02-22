VIDEO: Massive apartment fire burning in Los Angeles County

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE VIDEO

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in Pico River, which is in Los Angeles County.

The roof of this complex has collapsed, and all residents have been evacuated.

A second building nearby also has smoke coming off the roof. These are part of the Corsica Apartment Complex.

Authorities are on the scene helping with evacuations. 100 firefighters are on-scene.

One injury has been reported.

We’ll continue to follow this story throughout the night.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES