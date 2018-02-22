Man dies, woman critically hurt in Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A man is dead and a woman is critically wounded after both of them were shot in Antioch on Wednesday.

Officers responded to report of a shooting at about 8 p.m. in the area of 900 West Third Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital.

Police have yet to release any information on a suspect.

FILE: 18-1851 INCIDENT: Homicide – Assault with a Firearm DATE OF INCIDENT: February 21st, 2018 TIME OF INCIDENT: 7:59 PM LOCATION: 900 Block of W. 3rd Street VICTIM(S): (1) Male Adult (1) Female Adult On 2/21/18 at approximately 7:59 pm, Antioch Police Department officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. 3rd Street on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located two gunshot victims. One victim was an adult male who was critically wounded and passed away at the scene. The second victim was an adult female who was also critically wounded. The female victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital and is still in critical condition. The case is currently under investigation. This preliminary information is made available by the Investigations Division. Any further inquiries into the status of this case should be done via the Media Access Telephone Line 925-779-6874. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH. By: Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252 Investigations Division ANTIOCH POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE February 21, 2018 PAGE 1 of 1 ANTIOCH POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE

