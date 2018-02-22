MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

CONCORD (KRON) — A man is dead after a fight outside a mobile home park in Concord.

A murder suspect has been arrested. Police tell KRON4 that a connection between the suspect and the victim led to the arrest.

The fight between two men ended in a deadly stabbing at Diablo Mobile Lodge.

Concord police say their officers and medical first responders were called to Lodge Drive on Thursday at around 5:22 a.m. for a man who was not breathing.

Life-saving measures were performed but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Yeah he got caught up, he got caught up,” resident Cesar Cambron said.

Cambron lives in the mobile home park.

He says he heard a commotion and came outside and saw his neighbor on the ground.

“I got up and got out the house,” Cambron said. “I saw all the cars, cops coming through and said, ‘What’s going on? Took a little walk and just saw him laying right there and no one deserves that and his poor wife is at Concord PD crying. I feel bad for her.”

Within hours, evidence led Concord police to a suspect who was known to the victim.

“We did make an arrest in this case at an address in Pittsburg,” Concord police Cpl. Summer Galer said.

investigators are not talking about a motive for the deadly stabbing.

However, several sources tell KRON4 that a dispute between two people involved in the private sale of a vehicle preceded the incident.

This is Concord’s first homicide of 2018.

The city had a total of five homicides last year.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES