Millennials most common names revealed

(WFLA) — If you’re a millennial there’s a very good chance your name is Jessica or Michael, Nameberry experts say.

Nameberry counted up the names of all babies born from 1982 until 2004, which they refer to the year range for millennials.

Jessica and Michael topped the list of names given to babies born during the millennial generation.

Over 1.1 million boys were named Michael in those 20 plus years.

The reason? Nameberry said Michael is a name that feels traditional such as, Robert and Richard, and more modern names like Milo to Maverick.

These provided the perfect bridge between the Old School male names and the new names used for boys today, Nameberry said.

On the girls’ side, Jessicas share the stage with Jennifer at the beginning, but the Millennial Generation knocked it off.

The top Millennial girls’ names are a mix of the classic, like Sarah, Emily, Elizabeth, and the trendy, such as Ashley and Amanda, Nameberry said.

