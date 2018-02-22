SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing nearly $250,000 worth of jewelry from a department store in San Francisco.

Toby Kessler is accused of robbing the same jewelry store three different times this year.

Police have not said which store was targeted, only that it was in the Stonestown Mall.

The most recent robbery happened last Friday.

Employees called the police, and they were able to track Kessler down.

Here is the full statement from police:

On January 23rd and February 11th of this year, San Francisco police officers responded to a department store in the Stonestown Mall located in the Taraval Police district regarding burglaries that occurred after hours. The loss in these incidents were $3,000 in cash and over $80,000 in fine jewelry. The department store surveillance cameras captured the suspect as he committed the crimes. On February 16, 2018 at approximately 10:00 pm, the suspect committed a third burglary at the same store. Employees were present in the store and immediately contacted the police. Police responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. Officers captured the suspect as he was attempting to flee the building and recovered over $150,000 worth of fine jewelry that the suspect had just stolen from the store. Further investigation by the San Francisco Police Department’s Burglary Detail linked the suspect to the earlier burglaries. The suspect was charged for all three burglary cases. Toby Kessler, a 32 year old, transient, was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property. His booking photo accompanies this news release. While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

