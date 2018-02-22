San Jose Police: High school track coach arrested for child porn

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have arrested a 47-year-old track coach accused of having child porn.

Detectives learned about suspicious activity involving Clinton Pappadakis in September.

Pappadakis was an Oak Grove High School track coach. Police searched his San Jose home and found pornography on his electronic devices.

Pappadakis was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for felony possession of child porn.

If you have any information from police, you’re asked to call them at (408)537-1397.

Here is the statement from the district:

San Jose, CA – – We are aware of recent criminal allegations being made against one of the District’s off campus coaches. We are disappointed to learn of these allegations as we expect our employees to be professional and ethical in their interactions with students, other employees, and the community. The District is cooperating fully with law enforcement as the judicial process moves forward. The employee has been released from his coaching duties. Although as a District practice we do not comment on the specifics of criminal matters, we want to assure you that we take very seriously any allegations of employee misconduct. At this point in time, there is no reason to believe that our students were involved in any way with this misconduct.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES