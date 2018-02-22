Police: Twin brothers, both San Jose school employees, arrested for child porn

By Published: Updated:
Clifford Pappadakis (right)

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A high school track coach in San Jose is behind bars on Thursday night accused of possessing child pornography.

Just last week, his twin brother was arrested on the same charge.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Clinton Pappadakis at his home.

Authorities say child pornography was located on several devices in his home.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Pappadakis was a track coach at Oak Grove High School.

Just last week, his twin brother Clifford Pappadakis was arrested on suspicion of annoying and molesting a child and possessing child pornography.

Clinton Pappadakis (left), Clifford Pappadakis (right)

Clifford Pappadakis worked as a physical education teacher, as well as a track and field coach at Willow Glen Middle School.

The investigation started when parents say they witnessed Pappadakis taking pictures of female students on Sept. 8.

The parents reported the incident to the school officials, who then alerted police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s