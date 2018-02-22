Scattered showers return to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A weak storm system is moving towards the Bay Area and will bring about scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The wet weather is expected to roll through this afternoon along with chilly temperatures, so bundle up.

Expect wind gusts anywhere between 20-30 MPH.

KRON4’s Rebecca Strom says conditions should dry out just in time for the weekend before another storm system makes its way on Monday.

