Storms dumps 5 inches of snow in 2 hours near Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A fast-moving storm in the Sierra has dumped about a half-foot of snow (15 centimeters) near Reno and triggered travel restrictions on U.S. Interstate 80 and most mountain passes around Lake Tahoe.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday from the Reno-Tahoe area as far east as Lovelock.

Chains or snow tires were required on I-80 from Truckee to Baxter, California.

The National Weather Service says 5 inches (12 cm) of snow fell in just two hours during the Thursday morning commute in Cold Springs north of Reno. About 3.5 (8 cm) inches was recorded in three hours at Reno-Stead Airport.

Up to another 6 inches (15 cm) of snow was in the forecast at Lake Tahoe into Thursday night.

Most of northeast Nevada was under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m.

It's snowing steadily in @cityofslt currently and chains or 4WD/AWD required to get over Echo Summit. Check https://t.co/YKR3epTynb for conditions before traveling in winter weather. pic.twitter.com/XOo0XnrD8F — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 22, 2018

A snow band forecast to move thru the Reno metro area this morning stalled just north of the city producing 3-6" of snowfall north of I-80 and only trace amounts in the city and areas south. Numerous area roadways from the Sierra to north of I-80 currently have chain controls. pic.twitter.com/r3hjiJ1RrB — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 22, 2018

#TrafficAlert Thinking of heading up to the mountains? Planning travel to Tahoe, Truckee or Reno today? Do your snow chains fit your tires? Do your snow tires have enough tread to keep your 4- or all-wheel vehicle on the roadway? Winter driving tips at https://t.co/JlNSZrOZS5. pic.twitter.com/rse4ecVIK7 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 22, 2018

