California Sen. Tony Mendoza resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

By Published: Updated:
Tony Mendoza
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are completed in Sacramento, Calif. When lawmakers return from the President's Day weekend, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2018, they will learn whether the investigation cleared Mendoza or sets him up for possible expulsion. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File)

SACRAMENTO (AP) – A California state senator has resigned over sexual misconduct allegations just ahead of a possible vote by his colleagues to expel him.

Spokesman Robert Alaniz says Democratic Sen. Tony Mendoza stepped down Thursday. He’s the third California lawmaker to resign over sexual misconduct claims in recent months.

In his resignation letter, Mendoza called the Senate’s process “farcical” and unfair and is still considering running for re-election in the fall.

An investigation found the Los Angeles-area Democrat likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious and sexually suggestive behavior with six women.

He denies wrongdoing but has apologized if he made anyone feel uncomfortable.

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, Mendoza’s former roommate in Sacramento, had been pushing to impose the most serious punishment in the Senate’s arsenal for the first time since 1905.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s