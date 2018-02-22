Traffic jam on I-580 near Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after rollover collision

By Published: Updated:


RICHMOND (KRON)- Major delays on Interstate 580 after a pickup truck rolled over near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

KRON4’s Robin Winston says, both lanes coming off of the bridge are blocked.

California Highway Patrol Officers are holding traffic, while crews clear the scene.

 

