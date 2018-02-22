

RICHMOND (KRON)- Major delays on Interstate 580 after a pickup truck rolled over near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

KRON4’s Robin Winston says, both lanes coming off of the bridge are blocked.

California Highway Patrol Officers are holding traffic, while crews clear the scene.

Update: Right lane closed **Traffic Alert** issued. Major delays out of #Richmond 65 min from the Tolls to 101. https://t.co/hzg3A0bWtE — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 22, 2018

Major **Hot Spot**

Overturn Accident coming off the #RichmondSanRafaelBridge WB 580 before San Quentin. Traffic backed up across the span, through the tolls to Richmond Pkwy pic.twitter.com/HN8VOSLjpj — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 22, 2018

