RICHMOND (KRON)- Major delays on Interstate 580 after a pickup truck rolled over near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.
KRON4’s Robin Winston says, both lanes coming off of the bridge are blocked.
California Highway Patrol Officers are holding traffic, while crews clear the scene.
Update: Right lane closed **Traffic Alert** issued. Major delays out of #Richmond 65 min from the Tolls to 101. https://t.co/hzg3A0bWtE
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 22, 2018
Major **Hot Spot**
Overturn Accident coming off the #RichmondSanRafaelBridge WB 580 before San Quentin. Traffic backed up across the span, through the tolls to Richmond Pkwy pic.twitter.com/HN8VOSLjpj
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 22, 2018
