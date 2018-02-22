MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KLRT) — We all get them–your phone rings, then you hear the voice of an automated message.

They’re called Robocalls and they’re more than just annoying, they’re illegal.

Janice Kopec with the Federal Trade Commission says Americans are being bombarded with 2.6 billion robocalls a month.

And these calls are getting harder to stop because the callers are getting more creative.

A consumer expert says a new age way of calling is neighborhood spoofing.

It’s when a call looks like it is coming from your area code, but it is actually a spoof number.

“The worst robocall that I am now getting will have on the caller ID the name of a local hospital or the name of the local government’s tax office so you think that you or someone you love is in trouble,” says Elisabeth Leamy, host of the Easy Money podcast.

So now the FTC is seeking another solution. It’s reaching out to private companies for help.

It put together the Robocall Strike Force to encourage phone providers to develop better call blocking options.

