VIDEO: Storm dumps hail in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — A storm system has brought hail and heavy rain to Vallejo Thursday afternoon.

Vallejo Firefighters tweeted a video of hail falling in the area.

The wet weather is expected to roll through the rest of the Bay Area this afternoon.

Residents should expect chilly temperatures across the Bay Area.

Use KRON4’s Interactive Radar to see where exactly it’s raining.

Authorities are reminding residents to use extra caution on streets and roadways when it hails and rains.

Hail in Vallejo View as list View as gallery Open Gallery KRON4 Viewer Photo KRON4 Viewer Photo KRON4 Viewer Photo KRON4 Viewer Photo KRON4 Viewer Photo

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES