VIDEO: Storm dumps hail in Vallejo

By Published: Updated:
KRON4 Viewer Photo

VALLEJO (KRON) — A storm system has brought hail and heavy rain to Vallejo Thursday afternoon.

Vallejo Firefighters tweeted a video of hail falling in the area.

The wet weather is expected to roll through the rest of the Bay Area this afternoon.

Residents should expect chilly temperatures across the Bay Area.

Use KRON4’s Interactive Radar to see where exactly it’s raining.

Authorities are reminding residents to use extra caution on streets and roadways when it hails and rains.

Hail in Vallejo

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s