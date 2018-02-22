MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

BERKELEY (KRON) — Laptop thefts are continuing at East Bay coffee shops despite a recent arrest in the crimes, police said.

On Wednesday at around 3:32 p.m., a laptop was taken from a coffee shop in the 2800 block of Telegraph Avenue. In that incident, three men grabbed the computer right out of the hands of a woman sitting on a couch near the entrance.

The three suspects ran out of the shop and sped away in a getaway car, which was waiting in the 2400 block of Stuart Street.

This crime comes after a similar incident happened on College Avenue and Bancroft Way. In that case, four suspects entered the coffee shop and two of them grabbed laptops and sped away in a getaway car.

The four were arrested minutes later by undercover officers patrolling the cafe.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Dajon Daniel 19, of Oakland, Kingikirah Stevenson 23, of Oakland, and Ray Moore 19, of Antioch, with robbery.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, both of Oakland, were also taken into custody. They face charges including robbery, grand theft, and probation violations.

Here are some tips from police to avoid being a victim:

Be aware of your surroundings

Do not leave your valuables unattended (especially electronic devices)

Consider using a locking device to secure your property to the table

Back up your work to either an external hard drive (not kept with the computer) or to the cloud

Purchase tracking software so that you can be reunited with your device if it becomes stolen

If tracking software came with your device, remember to activate it and safeguard your logon & password

Make note of your electronic devices’ serial number

If you see something suspicious, say something immediately (call 9-1-1)

