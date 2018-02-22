VIDEO: More than 200 people charged in elder fraud sweep

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The Trump administration says it is cracking down on scams that target elderly people.

Attorney General Sessions said Thursday that last month, cases were filed against 40 people for scamming about 1 million victims.

He also called for more awareness about Ponzi schemes, lottery scams, and people pretending to be with the IRS.

“We need to spread the word about this, so please, if you or someone you know was victimized by an elder fraud scheme, report it to the Federal Trade Commission,” Sessions said. “We will be following up on those reports.”

The attorney general said more than 200 people have been charged in elder fraud schemes.

The suspects are accused of stealing from more than 1 million Americans of more than $500 million.

