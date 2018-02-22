VIDEO: Protesters of fatal police shooting disrupt BART board meeting

OAKLAND (KRON) — Demonstrators of a fatal police shooting shut down a BART board meeting on Thursday, transit agency officials said.

Family and supporters of Shaleem Tindle, who was fatally shot by BART police, showed up to the meeting in white hats to demand justice.

Tindle’s mother was one of the many speakers to make impassioned pleas before the BART board. Her and other protesters were asking for the officer to be fired, arrested, and prosecuted.

Tindle’s family and his supporters disrupted the board meeting with chanting after they were told no action could be taken on Thursday on their demands that the officer in the fatal police shooting is fired.

Chanting included, “police murder cannot continue, justice for Shaleem Tindle,” and “no justice, no peace, no racist police.”

“My nephew was murdered,” Jayvon Muhammed said on Thursday. “There isn’t going to be a meeting today.”

BART police Chief Carl Rojas said earlier this week the officer acted heroically by running toward gunfire.

Officer Joseph Mateu, who shot Tindle, has returned to active duty, Rojas said.

