VIDEO: SMART leggings measure your jean size

(WTNH) — Getting the perfect pair of pants is not an easy task!

Finding the right size and fit can be extremely tough, but a new high-tech tool is hoping to change that.

Smart leggings from the company, “Like a Glove,” have sensors that take various measurements when you put them on.

The leggings connect through Bluetooth to an app. Then, within seconds, the user receives a list of the most recommended jeans for their body.

The app gives the user a wide variety of jeans in a wide variety of price ranges.

