VIDEO: SMART leggings measure your jean size

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

(WTNH) — Getting the perfect pair of pants is not an easy task!

Finding the right size and fit can be extremely tough, but a new high-tech tool is hoping to change that.

Smart leggings from the company, “Like a Glove,” have sensors that take various measurements when you put them on.

The leggings connect through Bluetooth to an app. Then, within seconds, the user receives a list of the most recommended jeans for their body.

The app gives the user a wide variety of jeans in a wide variety of price ranges.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s