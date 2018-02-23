3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Danville following swarm

DANVILLE (KRON) — Yet another earthquake has struck the area of Danville Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The latest quake hit at around 12:19 p.m. and had a magnitude of 3.6.

This is the strongest one to hit the area so far.

About two minutes later, a 2.8-magnitude earthquake hit the area.

Over a dozen small earthquakes rattled the East Bay Thursday night into Friday morning.

Since 11:30 p.m. Thursday night 17 small quakes struck the Danville and Diablo areas.

== PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE REPORT ==

Region: SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CALIF.

Geographic coordinates: 37.834N, 121.979W

Magnitude: 3.6

Depth: 0 km

Universal Time (UTC): 23 Feb 2018 20:19:24

Time near the Epicenter: 23 Feb 2018 12:19:24

Local standard time in your area: 23 Feb 2018 20:19:24

Location with respect to nearby cities:

2 km (1 miles) W (267 degrees) of Diablo, CA

3 km (2 miles) N (350 degrees) of Danville, CA

5 km (3 miles) ESE (120 degrees) of Alamo, CA

15 km (9 miles) SSE (168 degrees) of Concord, CA

39 km (24 miles) E (80 degrees) of San Francisco City Hall, CA

