ORINDA (KRON) — BART riders are sounding off about how they think the system can be improved.

Without BART, frequent riders passing through the Orinda Station say they’d be up the creek without a paddle without it.

But most say the system has room for improvement.

“It’s very crowded, especially during commute hour,” rider Jennifer Cano said.

“I think they can fix the trains by taking out some of the seats because a lot of people have to stand anyhow, especially in the middle of the trains,” rider Austin Schwing added.

Over the years, passengers say riding BART has become less of a bargain than it used to be.

“It’s excellent, but it’s too, it cost too much, and it, it’s eliminating a lot of people who…probably need to ride,” rider Winn Williams said.

Some passengers KRON4 they’d ride BART more frequently if it was easier to park their cars.

“If you’re trying to come after 7 o’ clock, 7:30, it’s all packed,” rider Simon Nocera said.

Public safety, especially robberies, riders say, should be a major focus for BART.

“I feel like adding officers on trains, like something like the flight marshall system, where you have kind of undercover people acting as BART riders on trains, but they’re actually a police officers, I feel like that would be a very, like, a very good measure against preventing those crimes from happening,” rider Mark Bordas said.

Safer, cleaner, faster–that’s what passengers want.

