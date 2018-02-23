Brendan Fraser says he was sexually assaulted by powerful Hollywood figure

By Published:
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 11: Brendan Fraser of the television show "Condor" speaks onstage during the AT&T AUDIENCE Network 2018 Winter TCA on January 11, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

CNN — Another actor has come out with allegations of sexual assault by a powerful man in Hollywood.

Brendan Fraser said he was assaulted by an ex-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Fraser made the allegations Thursday in a GQ interview.

“The Mummy” star accused Philip Berk of groping him at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2003.

The actor claims Berk grabbed him inappropriately, and wouldn’t let go until Fraser removed Berk’s hand.

Berk denied the claim in an e-mail to GQ saying “Fraser’s version is a total fabrication.”

Berk recounted the incident in his memoir, but he said he pinched Fraser’s behind as a joke.

