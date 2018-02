Dine and Dish: Scenic Mersea on Treasure Island

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

TREASURE ISLAND (KRON) — Imagine a fun dining spot with stunning views located on an island, and it is only minutes away from Downtown San Francisco.

On Friday night’s Dine and Dish, Vicki Liviakis takes us to Mersea–Treasure Island’s new drinking and dining hot spot.

Watch the above video to see Vicki’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES