SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A San Francisco health official says initial tests found methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl in the bodies of three men found dead outside a high school in the city’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the bodies were discovered at around 4:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Page Street.

Department of Public Health spokeswoman Rachael Kagan said Friday that a glass pipe found at the scene also had traces of the drugs.

She says preliminary test results suggest the methamphetamine was likely laced with fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, which are synthetic opioids.

Kagan says more toxicology tests will be done to confirm the results. She says a cause of death for the men found Thursday has not been determined.

A security guard found the men, all in their 30s, outside an elite private high school in San Francisco’s historic Haight-Ashbury neighborhood on Thursday.

The identities of the men have not yet been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES