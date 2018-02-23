Fire burning in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood

OAKLAND (KRON) — Crews are battling a fire burning an abandoned building in Oakland Friday afternoon.

The fire is burning on Miller Avenue at East 15th Street in the city’s Fruitvale district.

Residents tell KRON4 the building was the old Miller library and continuation school but was closed due to seismic issues.

The building is now boarded up and used by homeless, according to long-time residents of the neighborhood.

The fire has sent a huge plume of smoke into the air. The smoke could be seen across the Bay in San Francisco.

Long time residents of this neighborhood tell me building was old Miller Library, continuation school, now boarded up and used by homeless @kron4news pic.twitter.com/c6T4KhLd5x — Daniel Villareal (@KRON4DVillareal) February 23, 2018

