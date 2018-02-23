Fire burning in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood

OAKLAND (KRON) — Crews are battling a fire burning an abandoned building in Oakland Friday afternoon.
The fire is burning on Miller Avenue at East 15th Street in the city’s Fruitvale district.
Residents tell KRON4 the building was the old Miller library and continuation school but was closed due to seismic issues.
The building is now boarded up and used by homeless, according to long-time residents of the neighborhood.
The fire has sent a huge plume of smoke into the air. The smoke could be seen across the Bay in San Francisco.
Structure fire in Oakland Fruitvale district. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/SYM5CxDoBp
— Daniel Villareal (@KRON4DVillareal) February 23, 2018
😦 looks like it’s getting bigger #oakland #fire #oaklandfire pic.twitter.com/hvZ6pyJfYN
— Marie Marie (@Villavlcek) February 23, 2018
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
- SWARM OF SMALL EARTHQUAKES RATTLE DANVILLE
- VIDEO: BAY AREA SEES RECORD-BREAKING LOW TEMPS, HAIL & SNOW
- SANTA CRUZ COUPLE CARJACKED AT GUNPOINT DURING MEXICO TRIP
- FBI JOINS IN SEARCH FOR MISSING 5-YEAR-OLD BOY
- ANGRY MOB BEATS RAPE, MURDER SUSPECTS TO DEATH
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE