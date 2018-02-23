Gary’s Mailbag: What’s your problem with Spring Training?

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- OK, you’re right. LeBron James is better than Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. The All-Star Game proved it. – Anderson
- What’s your problem with Spring Training? I love it! – Art
- All the respected news people wear a tie except for you. Do you have a reason? – Kevin
- Do you think the recent behavior of Mark Cuban and Rick Pitino will cause people to have second thoughts about being a sports fan? – Neil
- I have never seen a husband and wife read viewer comments on-air. Just moved from St. Louis. I like it! – Craig
