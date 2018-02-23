Gary’s Mailbag: What’s your problem with Spring Training?

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • OK, you’re right. LeBron James is better than Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. The All-Star Game proved it. – Anderson
  • What’s your problem with Spring Training? I love it! – Art
  • All the respected news people wear a tie except for you. Do you have a reason? – Kevin
  • Do you think the recent behavior of Mark Cuban and Rick Pitino will cause people to have second thoughts about being a sports fan? – Neil
  • I have never seen a husband and wife read viewer comments on-air. Just moved from St. Louis. I like it! – Craig

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s