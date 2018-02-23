In Studio: Leading San Francisco educator responds to Trump’s proposal to arm teachers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) —  As part of his response to the deadly school shooting in Florida, President Trump is proposing arming what he calls “gun adept” teachers with concealed weapons.

The President says areas where weapons are not allowed, like gun-free zones, appeal to criminals.

Lita Blanc is the president of the United Educators of San Francisco, which represents 6,200 educators.

She joined KRON4’s Pam Moore live in-studio to talk about the issue.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

