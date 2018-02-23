LISTEN: Previous 911 call about Florida shooter released

FLORIDA (KRON/CNN) — A series of 911 calls about Nikolas Cruz have just been released.

Cruz opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida in one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

Here is one of the calls made sometime before that incident.

It’s from a woman who called police after Cruz got into a fight in her home.

Dispatch: “911 emergency how can I help you?” Woman: “Yeah there was a fight in my house a kid and my son…” Dispatch: “Ok.” Woman: “…him and that’s when he left the house. But I need somebody here because I’m afraid he comes back and he has a lot of weapons.” Dispatch: “What kind of weapon ma’am?” Woman: “Let me ask my son. What kind of weapon did he get? That he’s going to get?” Son: “A Remington.” Woman: “A Remington.” Dispatch: “Ok, and who did this?” Woman: “Uh Nikolas Cruz.”

Cruz went on to shoot and kill 17-people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland using an AR-15.

Cruz is in custody and has been ordered held without bond.

