LISTEN: Previous 911 call about Florida shooter released

FLORIDA (KRON/CNN) — A series of 911 calls about Nikolas Cruz have just been released.
Cruz opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida in one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.
Here is one of the calls made sometime before that incident.
It’s from a woman who called police after Cruz got into a fight in her home.
Dispatch: “911 emergency how can I help you?”
Woman: “Yeah there was a fight in my house a kid and my son…”
Dispatch: “Ok.”
Woman: “…him and that’s when he left the house. But I need somebody here because I’m afraid he comes back and he has a lot of weapons.”
Dispatch: “What kind of weapon ma’am?”
Woman: “Let me ask my son. What kind of weapon did he get? That he’s going to get?”
Son: “A Remington.”
Woman: “A Remington.”
Dispatch: “Ok, and who did this?”
Woman: “Uh Nikolas Cruz.”
Cruz went on to shoot and kill 17-people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland using an AR-15.
Cruz is in custody and has been ordered held without bond.
