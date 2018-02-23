Missing Yosemite hiker from Oakland found safe after 3 days

KSEE Published:

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KSEE) — The man who went missing in Yosemite was found safe, the National Park Service said Friday.

Alan Chow, of Oakland, had been missing in Yosemite National Park since Tuesday.

He was backpacking alone and was spotted from a National Park Service helicopter around noon Friday above Wapama Fall in the Hetch Hetchy area after an extensive search.

He was transported to the Hetch Hetchy Ranger Station where he was said to be doing well.

Chow suffered minor injuries and has been reunited with family members, the National Park Service said.

During the last several days, Chow stayed in his tent and was able to stay hydrated and had an adequate food supply, the National Park Service said. His preparedness and ability to make good decisions were key to his rescue and good health.

