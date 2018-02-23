MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

EL CERRITO (KRON) — There have been nearly a dozen residential burglaries in the first two months of 2018 in the City of El Cerrito.

El Cerrito police released photos of two suspected burglars connected to a break-in back on Feb. 16.

While police continue to search for the two, KRON4 talked to a homeowner who says he turned in a burglar after catching him in the act.

An El Cerrito homeowner is showing KRON4 personal items taken during a burglary at his home on Mono Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

He says the burglar was planning on taking a lot more, but the homeowner, who we will refer to as Tim, stopped him.

“And as I was walking into my garage, I noticed it was really messy,” Tim said. “There was stuff in bags and backpack. Then, I made contact with the guy who was in the middle of my garage, and, I charged him. I just knocked him off of his feet.”

He says after a pretty violent struggle, he was able to overpower the burglar, called 911, and held the burglar down until El Cerrito police arrived.

“The police were awesome, they saved the day,” Tim said. “They are thinking this guy is part of a ring of thieves,” police said.

According to the El Cerrito police blotter, there have been 11 residential burglaries in 2018.

Investigators tell KRON4 they are trying to see if there is a possible connection between these cases and the burglar caught in Tim’s garage.

