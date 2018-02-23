Police: 18-year-old arrested for alleged sexual assault in Gilroy

Photo courtesy of Gilroy PD

GILROY (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in custody for the alleged sexual assault of at least three people, according to Gilroy Police Department.

In March 2017, police received a report that Gilroy resident Gianni Felice sexually assaulted one victim.

Police investigated the allegation and got an arrest warrant for Felice.

As the investigation continued, two more victims came forward, claiming they were also assaulted by Felice.

“In each case, Mr. Filice had established a relationship with the victim prior to the assault,” police said.

None of the victims’ identities were released.

Felice is now in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail.

Police believe there could be more victims:

At this time, it is believed there are possibly additional victims that have not come forward or been identified.  The Gilroy Police Department would encourage anyone who was a victim of Mr. Filices’ actions to come forward and make a report.
Please contact the Gilroy Police Department at 408-846-0350 if you have any information that you are willing to share.

